In early February, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce announced a strike scheduled for June 1, 2025. G. Suresh Kumar, Vice President of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), disclosed the decision at a press conference. Afterward, producer Antony Perumbavoor took to Facebook to express his frustration over the strike and the public disclosure of his upcoming film L2: Empuraan’s budget details.

In response, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) demanded an explanation from him within seven days, formally communicating their request via traditional mail and email. Tensions escalated further on February 26, when, around noon, reports emerged that the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had directed distributors and exhibitors (theatres) not to release any films without prior approval from the Chamber, starting March 25, 2025.

This date is just days before the scheduled release of L2: Empuraan on March 27, 2025, a highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, produced by Antony Perumbavoor and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, with Mohanlal in the lead. Speculation soon arose that the move was a pressure tactic specifically targeting Antony Perumbavoor. Adding to the uncertainty, the KFCC also hinted at a token strike before the previously announced indefinite strike on June 1.

Saji Nanthiyattu, the General Secretary of the Film Chamber, clarified the situation, confirming that the decision was not a scare tactic aimed at Antony Perumbavoor or L2: Empuraan. Instead, it was a precautionary measure to protect the Chamber’s members from potential legal repercussions. He explained that distributors and exhibitors must sign an agreement before a film is released. If a strike were to occur during this period, they could face legal trouble for participating in it.

According to the Hindu, Saji Nanthiyattu also confirmed that they will decide when to hold the token strike on March 5th. In the same meeting, they will discuss the subsequent actions to be taken against Antony Perumbavoor regarding the issued notice. However, in the early evening, the situation changed as Antony Perumbavoor accepted the Film Chamber’s request and removed his controversial Facebook post.

According to Mathrubhumi, this decision came after a meeting between producers Antony Perumbavoor, Anto Joseph, and Suresh Kumar. This suggests that the conflict between Antony Perumbavoor and the organization is unlikely to negatively impact the prospects of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Joins Kanchana 4 With A Challenging Role, Set For A Powerful Comeback In Tamil Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News