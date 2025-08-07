High hopes were pinned on Gowtam Tinnanuri‘s Kingdom, released worldwide in theatres on July 31, 2025. Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the leading role, the Telugu action spy thriller has concluded its opening week on a disappointing note. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom earned 1.29 crore on day 7 in the Tamil and Telugu languages combined, a 26% drop from the 1.75 crore earned the previous day. The net collection in India concludes at 45.94 crores in the opening week. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 54.20 crores.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is currently the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It now competes against Mad Square (50.12 crores) to steal the 8th rank.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Day 3 – 8 crores

Day 4 – 7.4 crores

Day 5 – 2 crores

Day 6 – 1.75 crores

Total – 45.94 crores

What is the Kingdom budget?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is reportedly mounted on a considerable budget of 130 crores. In a week of its underwhelming run, it has only been able to recover around 35% of the estimated cost.

Kingdom will not be able to enter the safe zone. However, it may be able to achieve one respectable feat for Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu action spy thriller is his second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. In the next few days, it will beat Kushi (48.26 crores) to conquer the #1 spot.

Kingdom Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 130 crores

India net: 45.94 crores

Budget Recovery: 35%

India gross: 54.20 crores

Overseas gross: 20 crores

Worldwide gross: 74.20 crores

