Amruta Khanvilkar’s Denim Jumpsuit Is The Outfit You Need For A Day Out With Your Girl Gang!

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is known for her amazing style and fashion. The actress often shares stunning photos on her Instagram page and we can never get enough of them. Recently, Amruta made a fashion statement by opting for a deep neck denim jumpsuit for her recent outing.

The actress took to her Instagram to flaunt her all denim look. The pictures are full of style and swag.

She gives her look an edgy twist by teaming the denim overalls with swanky tie-up sandals. She completed the look with a messy bun with frail hair strands on her face, simple make-up and funky jewellery.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in “Malang“. Directed by Mohit Suri, “Malang” also features Disha Patani, Elli AvrRam, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakraman and will release on February 14.

Amruta Khanvilkar is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in “Raazi“, a serial killer Lovina in web series “Damaged” and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer “Satyamev Jayate“. She has also done shows such as “Time Bomb 9/11” and “24” as well as some reality shows.

