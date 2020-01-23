Tanhaji: Residents Of Godoli Village Unhappy As Ajay Devgn Starrer Fails To Mention The Birthplace 

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film which was released on January 10 has managed to win the hearts of the critics as well as the audience.

Thanks to the film’s growing success, content, story and performances, the film is tax-free in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. While many are impressed with Ajay Devgn’s performance as Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, some people are unhappy with the makers for not mentioning his birthplace in the film.

As reported by PTI, some locals from Maharashtra’s Godoli village in Satara are unhappy that the makers have shown that Tanhaji hails from Umrat in Konkan. The people in the village shared that they also call Godoli as ‘Tanhaji cha parada’ (Tanaji’s enclosure). A resident of Godoli spoke to the news agency sharing the concern on the behalf of the villagers.

A local resident said, “Some of the remnants of his house were used during the construction of his memorial in the village. We are unhappy with the makers of the film. As he was born in Godoli, at least his early childhood days here should have been shown and some shoots for the movie should have taken place in the village.” He also stated that Om Raut has shown the wrong history in the film.

He added, “We will also take up this issue in the ‘gram sabha’ (village meeting) and chalk out the future course of action.”

Ajay Devgn and the filmmaker Om Raut are yet to comment on the matter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!