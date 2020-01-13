Sooryavanshi NEW Pic: Katrina Kaif Starts 2020 On A ‘Perfect’ Note With Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to win our hearts yet again with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Their fans are excited to see the duo pair up again on the big screen after almost a decade. Whenever Akshay and Katrina romance on the silver screen, their crackling chemistry surely leaves the fans’ hearts fluttered.

Today, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. In the pic, the trio is walking hand-in-hand and can’t stop laughing. The Bharat actress captioned the photo, “A perfect start to the year ….friends , laughs , smiles , onset 🎥 ……. the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made ❤️…. see u in cinemas March 27 th 🌟💛 #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar”.

Check out the picture below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We are in love with Katrina’s look in this pic. She is donning a blue saree and her wavy hair adds more charm to her entire look.

Sooryavanshi is one of the biggest releases of 2020. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of a policeman and Kat is playing the role of a doctor. The actors are adding to our curiosity by sharing such photos and videos from the sets.

Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Apart from this Rohit Shetty starrer, Katrina will also be seen alongside Gully Boy fame Siddharth Chaturvedi in a horror-comedy. Recently, the news was confirmed by Sid himself.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!