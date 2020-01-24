Street Dancer 3D Box Office Review: The Film Will Dance Its Way Towards The 100 Crore Club

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Review- Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal

Director: Remo D’Souza

Producer: T Series

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Review: Expectations

Every time Remo D’Souza has made a dance film, he has hit the bull’s eye. His last dance film ABCD 2 starring Varun, Shraddha and Prabhudheva was in fact a 100 crore grosser. Now after 5 years, the expectations are only bigger.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Review: Impact

I watched an 8AM show of the film amidst more than 50% full theater. Even though the show got disrupted in between due to technical reasons, the spirit of the audience remained unaffected. The paying public cheered and clapped during several parts in the film and that makes the point clear and loud.

Since Street Dancer 3D is a celebration of dance and dancers, you would be wrong if you expect a thick and layered storyline from the film. Just go for the dance and emotions and you will come out with a smile on your face. And it’s not like there’s no story at all. It’s nice to be honest with ample amount of moments to tiych your emotional side.

The cinematography is excellent and 3D adds value to the overall feel. Dance has been amazingly choreographed. Be it Varun, Shraddha, Nora or Prabhudheva everyone makes sure to deliver what you expect from them. Dharmesh and Punit Pathak are excellent as well in their moments.

However, Street Dancer 3D really lacks in a few factors and one of them being music. In a film like this, music plays a huge part and since no song in the film except of “Ajj koi duaa karo” makes an impression, the impact remains restricted. The other one is that it’s another Bollywood film in which they have literally killed Punjabi language. After listening to Punjabi dialogues said by Varun I was like, “Itna galat kaise ho sakte ho bhai?” That’s not it, they have made even legendary Punjabi female actor like Nirmal Rishi speak wrongly worded dialogues.

Next time a Bollywood writer, works on Punjabi dialogues, please come to me yaar but don’t write cringeworthy Punjabi, please.

Street Dancer 3 Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Street Dancer 3D will be liked and enjoyed by the audience. Clash with Panga and competition from Tanhaji in Maharashtra will restrict its overall BO value. There’s no benefit of the free week as well but it’ll still make a good mark. While a 100 crores+ business for the film is given, it can target a lifetime of near 125 crores.

