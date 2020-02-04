Justin Bieber Shares What Led Him Into Multiple Vandalism & Arrests In 2013-2014

Justin Bieber has grabbed a lot of headlines for many years and that too for different reasons. From his music career to affairs to public showdowns, the Sorry singer was a part of a lot of controversies until a few years ago.

However, since his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, the singer seems to be in a composed state of mind. There are rarely any controversies in which he mires himself. Recently, Bieber opened up about what led to his behaviour of vandalism and arrests during 2013 and 2014.

In YouTube docu-series titled ‘The Dark Season’, Justin Bieber said that it was his troubled childhood that affected his behaviour majorly. The Yummy singer shared, “I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me.”

He added, “If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never heard that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and accountability.” He also said that his parents never game him the tools to be a good team player.

Yet again, he talked about his addiction to drugs during his teenage days. Justin said that there was a time in his life where he used to sip lean, pop a lot of pills, used to do Molly, shrooms and other drugs.

