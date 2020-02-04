Zaira Wasim On Kashmir Situation: “Don’t Believe The Unfair Representation Or The Rosy Hue Media Has Cast”

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim is no more a part of Bollywood but she is quite active on her social media pages. Today, she took to her Instagram page to share a long post in which she shared in what conditions the people of Kashmir are living currently.

Zaira Wasim wrote, “Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration। There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in the world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes?”

She also added, “Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully? What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence. Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?”

Check out the post below.

In August 2019, when Article 370 was removed in Kashmir, many basic services like mobile internet, cellphone network, landline and other connectivities from the region was cut off. On January 25, these services were started again in the Valley.

The Sky Is Pink actress even questioned why the authorities made people live in such a situation. Zaira Wasim wrote, “Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world.”

