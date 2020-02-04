Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho From Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar’s Chemistry Is TOO Cute To Miss

Shubha Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan has already created a huge buzz around it and what more does one need to keep the hype going than a song suing by Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers today released a new song titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. Portraying the adorable unconventional romance, the dong is here to play the right cords of your heart.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a soulful romantic track sung by Ayushmann Khurrana himself in his soothing voice. The lyrics are penned by Vayu and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The video features Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar and their PDA. We see them enjoying bike rides, hugging each other fondly and also having each other’s back when the situation gets serious.

Talking about Ayushmann’s singing, the actor has given some hit numbers like Paani Da Rang, Mer Man and Mitti Di Khushboo in the past.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan tells the story of a same-sex relationship. While the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead couple, it also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen in a cameo. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saadhan and is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and presented by Aanand L Rai.

