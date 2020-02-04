Bigg Boss 13: Sorry, Arhaan Khan! Rashami Desai Declares It’s OVER, Says “Don’t See A Future With Him”

Bigg Boss 13 will be witnessing some major TRP charting episodes, with more masala coming in from top contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla amongst others. The upcoming episode will witness the Bigg Boss contestants attending a press conference with the media persons and Rashami Desai is setting the records right regarding her future with beau Arhaan Khan.

It all began when Arhaan Khan who entered the BB13 house as a wild card contestant, was soon seen getting close to Rashami. After being evicted, he even confessed that he wants to entire the house again just to propose the Dil Se Dil Tak actor for marriage. However, things took a toll when Salman Khan exposed his truth of being married with a kid.

Now at the press conference when asked about what’s the status of her relationship, Rashami clarified, “Very much clear, nahi lagta bhavishya me hum saath me rahenge” Furthermore, in a promo going viral across the internet, the actress can be heard adding, “No if, no but, I’m done”.

Check out the promo video below:

Meanwhile, Rashami was recently seen accepting that Arhaan Khan is not really her type in a conversation with Devoleena Chatterjee, who appeared in the house to support her.

The week also witnessed Vikas Gupta appearing for Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother supporting them along with Shefali Zariwala gracing the show for Sidharth Shukla. Ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana too made an entry to support Asim Riaz, and there had been too much drama that followed by.

