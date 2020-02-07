Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom BREAKS SILENCE On Arhaan Khan Being Exposed On The Show!

Salman Khan’s this season of Bigg Boss has witnessed too many ups and downs, be it in terms of the equations between the contestants or their personal lives. One of the most affected members remains to be Rashami Desai, who got exposed to the revelation of beau Arhaan Khan being married with a kid. The beauty was left baffled but is now ready to move forward in life breaking all ties with Khan. Now, here’s what her mom has to say about it.

While Arhaan Khan has been claiming in recent interviews that Rashami knew about his married life, although not about the child, mommy Rasila, on the other hand, is happy that she’s safe, and his unknown reality is out. In a recent interview, she revealed to how emotionally heartbreaking it was to see her daughter struggling when Salman Khan revealed the truth.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Rashami’s mother said, “I know it was heartbreaking for my daughter to know things which she was unaware of until now. But I’m glad that she discovered of Arhaan Khan’s reality. And I always look at the positive side.”

Furthermore, she thanked host Salman Khan for having her back when Rashami needed it the most. “It was very emotional for me. I will forever be thankful to Salman Khan for doing this for my daughter. She needed someone at that moment and he was there,” she added.

Meanwhile, during a recent Bigg Boss 13 press conference, Rashami Desai set the records right saying she has nothing to do with Arhaan Khan anymore and doesn’t see a future with him anymore. BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee amongst others, have been really supportive of her decision.

