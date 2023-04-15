A few days back, we got the biggest surprise in the form of War 2’s developments. First, Ayan Mukerji came on board as the director. Later, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan would be facing RRR star Jr NTR, who will be playing an antagonist in the much-awaited action entertainer. Now, the latest we hear is about the salary of the Brahmastra director, and it’s huge! Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Ayan will be collaborating for the time with Yash Raj Films. After pulling off a big-screen spectacle like Brahmastra, the director has been given a big responsibility on his shoulders. Not just a sequel to 300 crore biggie but Ayan will be handling an important film in YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe. As the film demands time and dedication, the studio is ready to pay big to the talented filmmaker.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji has been offered a whopping sum of 32 crores to direct Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. That’s a huge amount, and we strongly believe Ayan will effortlessly pull off the big-screen visual extravaganza. Reportedly, he’ll begin the pre-production by this month, and the film will go on the floors in November this year.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Ayan Mukerji announced the timeline for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev and Brahmastra Part 3, which are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2027 respectively. Ayan took to Instagram, where he made the announcement along with a post he penned. He shared the second and third instalments will be made together.

What are your thoughts on Ayan Mukerji’s salary for War 2? Share with us through comments.

