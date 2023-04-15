Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently got slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui after the actress dubbed Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as South Asian while congratulating her on Instagram for directing a Star Wars film. Siddiqui did not like the way Priyanka addressed her on social media. Read on for more.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, for the unversed, is an Academy Award-winning and International Emmy Award-winning director and journalist. Sharmeen is all set to be the first person of colour and the first woman to direct a Star Wars film.

Speaking on the same lines, according to The Times of India, Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories, congratulated Sharmeen, writing, “First person of colour and the first woman to direct a ‘Star Wars’ film…and she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you, my friend! May the force be with you!” This did not go down well with the Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui as he quickly took to Twitter to express his displeasure. With an intention to school Priyanka Chopra, Adnan on Twitter wrote, “With due respect, @priyankachopra Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Take a look:

With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui, who called out Priyanka for negligence, made his Bollywood debut with Sridevi in Mom. This is not the first when Adnan called out an Indian celebrity. He had earlier taken a dig at how the Pakistanis were portrayed in Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu.

He then said, “How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on yaar, with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us. Or allow me to help. Make sure to take notes- no, we don’t wear skull caps, surma, tawiz; no, we don’t ask janab about their mijaz; no, we don’t go around throwing adaab.”

What do you think about a global celebrity like Priyanka getting slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

