Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most loved actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but also in the West. She has been a part of many successful projects and has left a mark on the audience. However, the actress has her own fair share of controversies and was linked to a few bigwigs of the industry. Back in 2011, it was reported that IT raids were conducted at her place, but what made the front page news was Shahid Kapoor allegedly opening the door of her house in a towel. Later, she addressed the news and gave a befitting reply to haters. Scroll below to read the details!

Priyanka, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, was once linked to Bollywood’s Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor. The duo worked together in Kaminey, and later, they started dating each other. However, they never confirmed their relationship.

During an interview with senior journalist Rajat Sharma, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the presence of Shahid Kapoor at her place during the IT raid. The actress gave a mature answer and said, “Mujhe lagta hai jis newspaper ne iske baare mai likha tha woh raid walon ke saath mere aaye the. Waise toh hum is baare mai has rahe hai par yeh bahut cheap baat hai. Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur kisi ki beti aur behen bhi. Haan Shahid wahan tha kyunki who meri ghar se 3 min ki duri par rehte hai, meri mummy nhi thi aur papa dusre ghar par the. Mai is baat ko manane se kabhi mna nhi karti.”

The video recently surfaced on Reddit, and netizens instantly came out in support of Priyanka Chopra.

One of the users wrote, “Iss aadmi ke pet mai kyun dard ho raha hai.”

“Kudos to her for calling him out! She shut him down.”

“She showed the cringe audience their place.”

“Dayum Priyanka needs to show this side of her more…”

In fact, many also recalled the crackling chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

“I loved the way how she handled the situation and shut his mouth and taught him how to respect a lady.”

Check out the video below:

Kudos to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for handling the situation like a pro. What do you think?

