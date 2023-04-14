Bollywood’s IT couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is already making and breaking the headlines with her presence. She enjoys a massive fanbase on her Instagram handle, and paps love to cover her whenever she is out with her friends or family. She is quite the star without entering the industry already.

Now, in a recent video that is going viral, Nysa can be seen pronouncing her name properly while correcting the paps. And here’s how the netizens are reacting to it. Keep scrolling to get the scoop, and watch the clip!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by paparazzi pages on Instagram, Nysa Devgan was recently spotted partying with her friends, including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. She opted for a casual look and wore a knotted t-shirt along with jeans and kept her makeup minimal with some blush, eyeliner and lip gloss. While smiling at the paps, Nysa can be seen getting inside the car.

When she heard paps shouting her name as Nysa…Nysa, she turned and corrected them with a smile and said “Mera naam Nissa hai.” Now, the video has gone crazy viral. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On Filmygyan’s Instagram page, netizens poured their heart out in the comment section. A few trolled her, while others lauded the celeb kid. One wrote, “Ek aur raaz se prda uth gya.”

Another one commented, “Okay thanks! UPSC mei ayega.”

The third one trolled, “Bndi boli aur kya hi boli 😂😂.”

One of the comments can be read as, “Malik ye gungi nahi hai, ye boli😂.”

A few even stated that she was drunk. However, there were some people who came in support of Nysa Devgan and lauded her for her humble behaviour. One penned, “She corrects in a very humble manner 👏😍”

Another one commented, “Yh kitni piyari h ek dm Ajay sir m mil Rahi hai ❤️”

Well, Nysa Devgan has often attracted trolls, sometimes it’s her dressing style, sometimes her behaviour towards the paps and sometimes her skin tone. However, the celeb kid has always ignored them and continues to serve major fashion goals.

What are your thoughts? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Director Farhad Samji Finally Breaks Silence On The Title Controversy: “All Of These Were Fabricated & Made Up By Fans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News