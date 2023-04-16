Katrina Kaif has indeed come a long way in her career. From being trolled for her dance moves to her Hindi accent, today, she’s one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. But do you know? John Abraham once got her replaced in a movie that left her sobbing for three days. Then-boyfriend Salman Khan shared all that happened and how karma cake knocking doors years after. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Kat made her Bollywood debut with Boom (2003). She was supposed to be a part of Anurag Basu‘s directorial Saaya, but John Abraham reportedly got her replaced after one shot. Later, Tara Sharma bagged the leading role, but the impact of it all was quite detrimental on Kaif.

Salman Khan once revealed details on Aap Ki Adalat about how he consoled Katrina Kaif for three days after John Abraham got her replaced. I remember the visual of Katrina crying while saying, ‘My whole career is destroyed’. I had to deal with it for three days. I thought she is going to be one of the biggest stars we have in the country and why is she crying? I told her, ‘You will be laughing at it after a few years’. But she was like you are saying it because you are a big star, you don’t feel it. I told her. ‘They must not have understood your English and Hindi. First, work on it and she learnt to write and read Hindi in just two days,” he recalled.

Salman Khan also revealed how Katrina Kaif years later, had the opportunity to get John Abraham replaced in New York but he suggested her against it. He shared, “She worked hard to reach where she is today. Then this film came and she was like, ‘This has John in the film’. I told her, ‘So what? It could be anybody in the film. You are doing the film because you like the script, you like the director, and anyone can be your co-star.’ She was like, ‘No, but he took me out of that film.’ I said, ‘Be magnanimous. Today, you are in a position where you can do this (remove John from the film) since you are friends with the director and with the production company. He can be replaced any time but it is not the righteous thing to do.’”

He added, “She understood that, she worked with him and it became a hit. Katrina aur mere badappan ki vajah se John Abraham ko ek bohot badi hit mili (It was because of Katrina and my big-heartedness that John Abraham got a hit).”

John Abraham had later broken his silence and quashed the allegations against him.

