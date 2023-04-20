Ever since Salman Khan announced his return to the silver screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Kamaal Rashid Khan has been mocking and slamming the film left, right and centre. Right from calling it with different names to trolling the lead actor, KRK is leaving no stone unturned to bash the film as it inches closer to its release. Featuring Pooja Hegde alongside the superstar, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others.

The self-proclaimed critic has been time and again taking to social media to launch an attack on the film, it’s leading actors and the makers. In his latest tweets, KRK has called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan ‘doobta hua sitara’ (a drowning star) ahead of the film’s release.

Taking to Twitter, KRK recently tweeted said that no one could save a drowning star while pointing at Salman Khan. He further made some shocking claims, including that the producer had bought tickets worth 20 crore in order to save his reputation. He also claimed that KBKJ has also put forward a solid condition to the single screen theatres asking them to also run its distributor’s upcoming films- Maidaan and Gadar 2.

KRK Tweeted, “Zee distributor of #KKHKKT is asking single screen theatres to sign to showcase upcoming flop films #Maidaan and #Gadar2 if they want to screen this Bhojpuri film. Therefore 90% theatres in UP/Delhi have not agreed to show the film till now. Superb!

Zee distributor of #KKHKKT is asking single screen theatres to sign to showcase upcoming flop films #Maidaan and #Gadar2 if they want to screen this Bhojpuri film. Therefore 90% theatres in UP/Delhi have not agreed to show the film till now. Superb! pic.twitter.com/TC0OW7UC0O — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 20, 2023

“According to my sources, tomorrow, #KKHKKT producer himself will buy Rs.20Cr tickets to save his reputation. But truth is this Ki Doobte Huwe Sitare Ko Koi Nahi Bacha Sakta. Public Sadak Par Laakar Rahegi. Aukaat Dikhakar Rahegi,” KRK wrote in earlier Tweet.

According to my sources, tomorrow, #KKHKKT producer himself will buy Rs.20Cr tickets to save his reputation. But truth is this Ki Doobte Huwe Sitare Ko Koi Nahi Bacha Sakta. Public Sadak Par Laakar Rahegi. Aukaat Dikhakar Rahegi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2023

Reportedly, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s advance booking isn’t up to what everyone expected it to be.

The film will hit the screens tomorrow i.e., April 21, on the occasion of Eid!

