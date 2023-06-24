When Jennifer Aniston Faced Backlash For Darkening Her Skin, Netizens Accused Her Of Blackface & Said “They Gave Her The Ariana Grande Photoshop Package”

Jennifer Aniston has been considered a style icon ever since she played the role of Rachel Green on Friends. From her hairstyle to her dresses, everything became iconic. The actress has stayed true to her onscreen reputation and served her fans one hot look after another off-screen as well. Her photoshoots have always been a topic of conversation as they are beyond s*xy and so bold. But once, the actress faced flak for posing on the cover of a magazine while looking super tanned. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, celebrities trying blackface to look darker than they actually are or pretending to be black have been a controversial topic. While Jen posed for a cover photo all tanned, it did not sit right with many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, InStyle magazine published its latest edition with Jennifer Aniston as the cover girl. The Beauty Issue called the actress the ‘beauty eternal’, and well, we do not disagree. The diva looked stunning in a strapless bra and her signature layered haircut. Her hypnotising blue eyes spoke volumes, and the golden accessories gave an edge to the pic. Whether it was the dangling neckpiece in golden and emerald or the chunky golden bracelets, everything was styled to perfection. What did not sit right with the fans was how dark the actress looked because of the tan, and they expressed their views on Instagram.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

One user wrote about Jennifer Aniston, “When we asked for South Asian representation in the media, this isn’t what we meant,” and another added, “I get that these covers are supposed to be channeling the glamour of yesteryear, but that ‘glamour’ routinely marginalised women of colour for white women (whether made tan or otherwise). Seeing Jennifer Aniston several shades darker than normal reminds me of that legacy. In 2019, if you want a brown-skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover.” A user added, “She looks Kardashionized!!” while another one said, “Totally unnatural, like Mme Tissot’s museum exhibit.” One also said, “They gave her the Ariana Grande photoshop package, I see.”

While the fans were displeased, as per IWM Buzz, Jennifer gave it back to them and asked when tanning had become such a problematic thing.

Let us know if you think Jennifer Aniston’s tanned look was taken out of proportion or if the actress should have been more thoughtful in the comments. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Not 1 Or 2, But 100 Animators Resigned From Their Jobs Claiming Unsustainable Working Conditions Under 3 Directors Asking Endless Last-Minute Changes? (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News