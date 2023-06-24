There is no doubt that the recently released Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a masterpiece in terms of visual effects and animation. While the movie is heavily applauded for its visuals, a new report reveals a nightmare for the animators. Following the release of the anticipated sequel, everyone agrees that it is nothing short of animation excellence. The team’s hard work at Sony/Marvel title impresses even those who don’t care about animation as an art.

The movie has emerged to be a box office success for the franchise as Sony & Marvel Studios are trying to cash in on the opportunity. The beauty of its composition, the kinetics of its action set pieces and many other elements have proven it to be a stunning visual achievement. However, things behind the scenes might not be as positive as they seem on the screen.

According to a report by Vulture, over 1,000 animators were hired in order to bring the artistically ambitious project to fruition. Out of which, four animators who worked directly on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse described the project as a gruelling professional crucible. The report reveals that over 100 professionals from the art department left the project before the film was fully finished as they couldn’t take the pressure anymore. Additionally, those who stayed were “pushed to work more than 11 hours a day, seven days a week” until the movie was completed.

The artists associated with the project who contributed to the film claimed that they were made to operate during the film’s production were unsustainable and erratic. As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had three directors, it became difficult to make endless last-minute changes.

Because of this, they had to do alterations and revisions to be demanded on parts of the movie that the other director had otherwise approved. All of the chaos created an overwhelming backlog across several departments that led dozens of professionals to just give up the project.

