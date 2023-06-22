Ever since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, back in December 2021, the fans of the iconic superhero have been enjoying a high as their favorite Spideys have been dropping some surprises time and again. If that wasn’t enough, Sony’s Spider-Verse, which also has an Oscar Nod, has been taking the world by storm with its madness and goodness. But it looks like now there is a roadblock, and the high will have to bear a break. If the latest reports to go by, Sony has silently taken off El Muerto from their release calendar and this has scared the fans about the future of the movie.

If you aren’t aware, post the release of No Way Home, Sony was yet again reminded about the strength that the Spider-Man IP holds. The studio, in haste, announced multiple projects in the Spidey universe and also a couple of spin-offs directly associated with the Peter Parker timeline. Starring rapper Bad Bunny was one such spin-off titled El Muerto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it looks like the near future for the spin-off that had become the most anticipated for many reasons is not glorious because Sony has removed El Muerto from their calender, and this has also led to the rumours that the studio has cancelled the spin-off starring Bad Bunny. Read on to know everything you should about this most shocking update of the day.

Touted as the first live-action superhero film featuring a Latino actor, Bad Bunny starred El Muerto, the Spider-Man spin-off, was set for a January 12, 2024 release. But as per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Sony has silently removed it from the 2024 calendar. Now this doesn’t mean the movie is not happening at all, but this is surely an update that placed the project in uncertain waters.

As for Spider-Man 4, even the Tom Holland starrer is yet to get a concrete update. Tom has been talking about it cryptically but nothing sure can be made out of his words. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: When Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed TMI About Her S*x Life With Husband Will Smith & How Doing It At Friend’s House Is Comfortable, “Be Sneaky…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News