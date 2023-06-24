Ben Affleck seems to be riding on the waves of the multiverse as he is rumoured to be a part of the multiverse concept once again. As he reprised his role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, for the last time in DC’s The Flash movie, it said that the actor would reprise his long-lost Marvel superhero character or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report suggests that Affleck was spotted on the sets of Deadpool 3 and might reprise his role from the 2003 Daredevil movie.

The upcoming Deadpool movie has created hype for the superhero fandom as it is said to have many characters reprising their role. While we know Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine and join forces with Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson, many X-Men characters might also join the ride. However, the Batman actor reprising his Marvel role is a shock for many. Read on to find out more about it!

Rumours began swirling online that Batman actor Ben Affleck was spotted on set for Deadpool 3, which is currently filmed in the UK. Notable, his previous character was not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was produced by 20th Century Fox. Connecting all the dots, it can be speculated that since many X-Men characters would be reprising their role, the blind lawyer who becomes the vigilante superhero can also show up in Deadpool 3.

While the story of Deadpool 3 is said to be a multiversal trip, the rumour of Ben Affleck appearing as Daredevil went fire on the internet as many shared their reactions.

Ben Affleck is rumoured to be in ‘DEADPOOL 3’, possibly reprising his role as Matt Murdock. The film is rumoured to be a multiverse story. (via @TheComixKid) pic.twitter.com/PwwY9me2GC — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 23, 2023

Reacting to the news, a user asked, “Does Ben Affleck make new movies any more, or just he just play multiverse versions of his old characters in new films?”

Does Ben Affleck make new movies any more, or just he just play multiverse versions of his old characters in new films? — ~ sea of mediocrity ~ (@ragecherry) June 23, 2023

Another added, “Come on DC, let he also be Batman in this one. That would be a real multiverse!”

https://twitter.com/DanielMatos/status/1672474983476629506

“the multiverse movie that Flash should have been 🏃‍♂️,” said another user.

the multiverse movie that flash should have been 🏃‍♂️ — Owen H. (@OH_squire) June 23, 2023

“Ryan should show up as Green Lantern”, said fourth

Ryan should show up as Green Lantern — Bro Brahs! (@BroBrahs) June 24, 2023

With all that, let us know what your reaction will be if Ben Affleck shows up as Daredevil in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

