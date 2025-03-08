Get-Set Baby, starring Unni Mukundan, Nikhila Vimal, and others, entered its third week yesterday. The film looked in a bad position right from the opening day, and in the first two weeks, it turned out to be a disaster at the Indian box office. Yesterday, on day 15, the situation was not at all good as the collection remained lower than 10 lakh. This is a big shocker for Unni after Marco’s massive success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Vinay Govind, the Malayalam comedy-drama was theatrically released on February 21, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the performances and entertaining elements were praised, it received criticism for being a half-baked attempt and an average affair. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it failed to create a strong buzz.

Get-Set Baby at the Indian box office

Get-Set Baby failed to create any momentum at ticket windows and was an underwhelming affair right from the start. It opened at 29 lakh and wrapped up the opening week on a poor note by earning just 1.91 crores. In the second week, it added a dismal 54 lakh. On the first day of the third week, day 15, the film earned just 7 lakh, as per Sacnilk.

Overall, Get-Set Baby has managed to earn only 2.52 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days. This is an extremely disappointing total, as Unni Mukundan was coming fresh from Marco’s success.

For those who don’t know, Marco opened at 4.30 crores. So, as we can see, Unni’s latest release is yet to surpass Marco’s opening day despite spending 15 days in theatres. And, due to the disastrous trend, the film is expected to close its domestic run below the 3 crore mark.

More about the film

Get-Set Baby also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Surabhi Lakshmi, and others. It is bankrolled by Skanda Cinemas and Kingsmen Productions. The reported budget of the film is said to be 10 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

