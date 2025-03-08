Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, continues to pull off impressive numbers. Yesterday, on day 22, it finally made a much-awaited entry into the 500 crore club. Apart from scoring one of the fastest entries to the coveted club, the film has also become the eighth film in history to hit the 500-crore milestone with its Hindi collection only. On this occasion, let’s look at the list of top 10 Hindi grossers at the Indian box office!

Vicky Kaushal joins the prestigious club!

With the historical drama unleashing the 500 crore milestone in net collection domestically, Vicky Kaushal has joined the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun to achieve the feat. This is a huge achievement for the actor as big stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn are yet to enter the club.

Chhaava to beat Animal and Baahubali today!

Considering yesterday’s impressive score of over 6 crores, Chhaava is expected to hit double digits today with its Hindi version alone. With this, it will easily surpass the Hindi lifetime collections of Animal (505 crores) and Baahubali 2 (511 crores) to grab the sixth spot on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office.

The list is dominated by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, with a mammoth 836.09 crores. If compared, this is 66.31% higher collections than Chhaava. It is expected to stay unbeaten for some time. This year, some films have the potential to enter the list. Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2 can join the list.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films (net collection):

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores

Jawan – 584 crores

Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores

Pathaan – 524.53 crores

Baahubali 2 – 511 crores

Animal – 505 crores

Chhaava – 502.70 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

Dangal – 387.39 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Telugu Box Office Day 1: Registers 4th Biggest Opening From Bollywood, Defeating Pathaan & Tiger 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News