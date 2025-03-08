Vicky Kaushal promises a thunderous number on the fourth weekend at the box office, as Chhaava’s ticket sales are already witnessing a massive jump on BMS for the fourth Saturday. The period drama has already entered the 500 crore club on the fourth Saturday, with the total collections touching 505.33 crore.

Biggest 4th Friday Ticket Sales

On the fourth Friday, March 7, the period drama surpassed the ticket sales of every single Indian film on BMS from 2023 – 25! It axed the previous best, Jawan, which recorded a ticket sale of 199K on the fourth Friday and was the biggest 4th Friday ticket sales on BMS before Vicky Kaushal‘s film arrived!

Chhava on the fourth Friday, surpassed Jawan by a huge margin, registering a ticket sale of 212K without any offer! Jawan’s 199K came after an offer of Buy 1 Get 1, on its ticket sale on BMS!

Here are the top 5 ticket sales of Indian films on the fourth Friday on BMS. In this list, while Jawan had Buy 1 Get 1 Offer, Gadar 2 offered Buy 2 Get 2 offer, boosting the ticket sales!

Chhaava: 212K Jawan: 199K Pushpa 2: 150K Gadar 2: 81K Manjummel Boys: 80K

Chhaava Box Office Day 23 Ticket Sales

On the fourth Saturday, March 8, day 23, the ticket sales of the film witnessed a massive 103% jump from the previous day during 12 – 1 pm. On the fourth Friday, a ticket sale of 10K was registered; meanwhile, today, 12 – 1 pm, Chhaava hit a total of 20.4K sold tickets on BMS! Interestingly, by 1 PM, the film has already collected 2.28 crore on the fourth Saturday, promising a thunderstorm!

Chhaava Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of the period film has hit 10.6 million on BMS. Check out the week-wise breakdown of the ticket sales below.

Pre Sales: 776.6K

1st Week: 4.67 Million

2nd Week: 3.52 Million

3rd Week: 1.42 Million

4th Friday: 211.52K

Total: 10.6 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

