The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Never Thought Would Say This But Sharad Kelkar's Heroic Twist To Ravana Is So Impressive That Its Uncomfortable!

Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre
Creator: Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Charuvi Agrawal
Director: Navin John, Jeevan J. Kang
Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada.
Runtime: 7 episodes of 20 minutes each
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: What’s It About:
The Legend Of Hanuman started in the year 2021 with a phenomenal season that started with the childhood of Lord HanuMan and quickly shifted gears in the first 20 minutes with HanuMan meeting Lord Ram and Lakshman in the jungle while the Ayodhya prince was looking out for the King of the ‘Vanar’ Sugreeva.
The second season of the show escalated quality and content-wise to a much better tone and followed HanuMan’s first meeting with his lost powers and discovering Devi Sita. The third season played along the same lines, with Lord Hanuman taking charge at the battlefield during the Ram-Ravana war.
The fourth season has now started with Kumbhkaran’s entry in the Ram-Ravana battle, and while you get to watch only the first two episodes, we have already binged the entire season and will let you know all the good, bad, yayys, and nayss before you decide to watch it.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Script Analysis:
The fourth season of The Legend Of Hanuman starts with the arrival of Kumbhakarna, and the story has been maintaining its linear progression since the start of the show. This season, focusses on the battles of the equals, Kumbhakarna, Ravana’s brother, fighting with Lakshmana, Ram’s brother, Lakshmana and Hanuman devising a plan together to tackle Meghnaad, and Ahiravana’s (Ravana’s son) parallel plot taking the limelight.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Star Performance:
The star of The Legend Of Hanuman is the powerful writing by the team that delves into the depth of Indian religion and mythology, combining the facts into fiction and making it a wholesome watch for the audiences.
However, Sharad Kelkar’s narration as Ravana in this season is so strong, powerful, and enigmatic that you suddenly are so interested in knowing Ravana as a common man that it becomes uncomfortable after a point, making you doubt if it is good to see Ravana as a hero, rather than looking at him as the anti-hero.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Direction:
The Legend Of Hanuman is undoubtedly one of the best mythological series to come out of India. The way this team has been successful in keeping the story of Ram and Ravana alive from Hanuman driving the entire episode of Ramayana is surprising. In fact, Bollywood should take how to make Ramayana lessons from this team, whose research and development go beyond the word phenomenal.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: What Works
Apart from incorporating stories and backstories, they have told you the contribution of each and every character in such detail that they deserve all the accolades. There are heroic moments in the series, like making Nal and Neel the hero. In fact, it makes an endearing watch for the kids when we see Hanuman having a conversation with a deserted mountain dying because of not a single plant alive on it, and some humans uprooted it all, promising to plant more but not fulfilling it. Such a great geography lesson incorporated for the kids with a beautiful connection to the mythological stories, making them believe that this might have happened is a winner.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: What Doesn’t Work
The problem arises when one sees Ravana’s perspective and his story taking such a powerful domination that Hanuman and his story start diminishing. Every single episode of The Legend Of Hanuman starts with Ravana’s narration, his opinions, views, domination, humane side, doubting his strengths, and mourning the loss of his peers. After a point, this becomes the story of Ravana rather than Hanuman, and while we do not complain, it does not serve the purpose of a story that is titled The Legend Of Hanuman.
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Last Words:
Sharad Kelkar‘s Ravana dominates the entire narration so strongly that after a point, it puts me in a dilemma about whether it is morally right to like Ravana. In fact, after a point, Ravana and Ahiravana become the central point of this web series, making the whole story run around themselves, and one gets so interested in knowing these anti-heroes that The Legends About Hanuman go missing!
3 stars.
