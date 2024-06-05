The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Never Thought Would Say This But Sharad Kelkar's Heroic Twist To Ravana Is So Impressive That Its Uncomfortable!

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre

Creator: Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Charuvi Agrawal

Director: Navin John, Jeevan J. Kang

Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada.

Runtime: 7 episodes of 20 minutes each

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: What’s It About:

The Legend Of Hanuman started in the year 2021 with a phenomenal season that started with the childhood of Lord HanuMan and quickly shifted gears in the first 20 minutes with HanuMan meeting Lord Ram and Lakshman in the jungle while the Ayodhya prince was looking out for the King of the ‘Vanar’ Sugreeva.

The second season of the show escalated quality and content-wise to a much better tone and followed HanuMan’s first meeting with his lost powers and discovering Devi Sita. The third season played along the same lines, with Lord Hanuman taking charge at the battlefield during the Ram-Ravana war.

The fourth season has now started with Kumbhkaran’s entry in the Ram-Ravana battle, and while you get to watch only the first two episodes, we have already binged the entire season and will let you know all the good, bad, yayys, and nayss before you decide to watch it.

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Script Analysis:

The fourth season of The Legend Of Hanuman starts with the arrival of Kumbhakarna, and the story has been maintaining its linear progression since the start of the show. This season, focusses on the battles of the equals, Kumbhakarna, Ravana’s brother, fighting with Lakshmana, Ram’s brother, Lakshmana and Hanuman devising a plan together to tackle Meghnaad, and Ahiravana’s (Ravana’s son) parallel plot taking the limelight.

The Legend Of Hanuman Season 4 Review: Star Performance:

The star of The Legend Of Hanuman is the powerful writing by the team that delves into the depth of Indian religion and mythology, combining the facts into fiction and making it a wholesome watch for the audiences.

However, Sharad Kelkar’s narration as Ravana in this season is so strong, powerful, and enigmatic that you suddenly are so interested in knowing Ravana as a common man that it becomes uncomfortable after a point, making you doubt if it is good to see Ravana as a hero, rather than looking at him as the anti-hero.