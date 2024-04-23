The Legend of Hanuman is an animated series based on the beloved Hindu deity Hanuman, as the name suggests. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, Season 4 of the popular Hotstar series has been announced. We are here with all the information you need about the upcoming season.

About the show-

The Legend of Hanuman first premiered on the popular streaming platform in 2021. The story is about when Lord Mahadev incarnates as Hanuman to serve Lord Rama. It follows the transformation from a mighty warrior to a god and how Hanuman became the beacon of hope amidst the harrowing darkness.

Cast –

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4’s cast includes the eminent actor Sharad Kelkar. He has lent his voice to Ravan in the new season. Speaking of his experience, the actor said, “Voicing the demon king, Ravan, in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman has been a deeply personal journey for me. The show is based on legendary lore, and through this, I have discovered many layering stories, which kept me hooked to know more.”

The actor is excited for the viewers to watch the upcoming season and get entertained by it. He also praised the show’s animation. Apart from him, other voice actors who will return for The Legend of Hanuman Season 4. Sanket Mhatre as Shree Ram, Surbhi Pandey as Sita, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman, Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugreev, and Richard Joel as Lakshmana.

Plot-

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 promises an epic showdown that will keep you on the edge of your seat, wanting more. The new season will embark on an exciting journey with Hanuman and Ravan alongside Kumbhakaran, facing epic battles.

Crew & Production-

The new season of The Legend of Hanuman was produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal. Devarajan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the Creator and Executive Producer of The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 stated, “The heroism of Lord Hanuman means so much to the world, and it has been our mission to share that strength in our portrayal of this timeless legend loved by millions…”

He also said, ” I am grateful to the millions of fans who have supported the series and excited to share this new action-packed season with the world.”

Trailer-

Graphic India and Disney+Hotstar posted a short teaser of The Legend of Hanuman Season 4, where the viewers can witness Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Ram.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Release date-

The release date of The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 has yet to be announced.

Till then, check out the rest of the seasons of The Legend of Hanuman on Hotstar.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Accountant 2: Plot, Cast & Crew, Release Date – Everything We Know About Ben Affleck’s Film So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News