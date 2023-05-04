With the latest launch of Marvel’s upcoming film Wastelanders, here are five notable voice actors who have lent their talents to bringing the iconic character Wolverine to life in various Marvel projects.

Cal Dodd – X-Men (1997): Dodd is perhaps the most recognizable voice of Wolverine, having played the character in the beloved ’90s animated series “X-Men.”

Brian Drummond – Wolverine vs. Sabertooth: Drummond took on the role of Wolverine in this action-packed animated film that pits him against his arch-nemesis, Sabertooth.

Sharad Kelkar – Marvel Wastelanders: Kelkar’s take on Wolverine is the latest to hit the scene, and early reviews after the trailer launch suggest he brings a fresh perspective to the character in this exciting new and much awaited release.

Steve Blum – Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers: Blum is a prolific voice actor who has lent his talents to a wide range of projects, including this anime series featuring a team-up of various Marvel heroes.

Milo Ventimiglia – Blade (Marvel Anime): Ventimiglia, best known for his roles in “Gilmore Girls” and “This Is Us,” took on the role of Wolverine in this anime series featuring the vampire hunter Blade.

Speaking of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman brought Marvel’s Wolverine to life over two decades ago in the 2000 film X-Men. The actor is known for his iconic role, and his fans cannot think of anyone else stepping into his shoes. However, Jackman almost lost the role of Logan and the millions of dollars he made to Johnny Depp. Scroll down for more information.

Jackman has played a comic book character for the longest time ever. While he began his journey as Wolverine with the X-Men film series in 2000, it came to an end with the 2017 film Logan.

While many names have come up in the past who were up for the role and fans have shared their views on them, only a few know that Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp also almost became Wolverine.

