Nani recently produced the most profitable Telugu film of 2025, and the audience loved Court: State VS A Nobody. Now, he is all set to arrive in the theaters with one of his deadliest avatar, in HIT 3. The trailer for the film dropped, and it left us shocked. And we are talking about the Hindi version here!

For the first time, audiences hear Nani’s original voice, and the dialogues are gutsy and daring. In fact, Nani might be one of the few actors on screen who dares to say Abki Baar, but the phrase is not followed by Modi Sarkar! (pun intended) The actor plays Arjun Sarkar, a deadly officer in the film.

However, looking at the gutsy Hindi trailer of HIT 3, the major problem arrives as soon as Nani opens his mouth to deliver the Hindi dialogue. While he has dubbed the trailer himself, it leaves you with a doubt. Personally, I love the actor’ voice, but I am not sure if he would pass with the accent!

There is a little Sankat hanging over there, and looking at the reaction, a lot of fans pointed out how voice-over artist Sanket Mhatre might have nailed the voice (though I am still not sure if Sanket has lent his voice to the actor on screen). But I can vouch that Sharad Kelkar nailed it with Nani’s voice in Dasara’s Hindi version!

Apart from Nani’s voice, coming across as less believable, everything else in the film is believable with its version. There are some instances where the HIT 3 trailer seems to be heavily inspired by Marco & KGF: Chapter 2 with a dash of Animal. But still, it works as a whole due to Nani’s stellar presence.

The trailer seems to be an elongated version of a scene or two rather than putting up a properly edited trailer for the film, helping retain the surprise value. Finally, it might be Nani’s chance to shine in the theaters after winning hearts on OTT with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Hi Nanna’s hindi versions!

Check out HIT 3 trailer here.

