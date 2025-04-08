A crime drama on JioHotstar has been making all kinds of right noises with its content, and in three weeks, Kanneda, starring Parmish Verma, has garnered a viewership of 11.9 million views on the platform as per the latest data.

On The Right Track To Beat Pataal Lok!

In three weeks, the web series has already garnered 74% of the total views garnered by Pataal Lok on Prime Video in four weeks. The web series has also been finding a spot in the top 10 most-watched web originals on OTT in India!

Kanneda OTT Verdict Week 3

Parmish Verma‘s web series started on a roaring note, and it took a jump in week 2. Despite witnessing a drop in week 3, Kanneda took the third spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 21 to April 6, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Check out the week-wise viewership data for the crime-drama web series directed by Chandan Arora.

Week 1: 4.3 million | Rank 3

Week 2: 4.6 million | Rank 1

Week 3: 3 million | Rank 3

Total: 11.9 million views

Will It Surpass Pataal Lok’s 16 Million Views?

Kanneda is now only 4.1 million views away from surpassing Pataal Lok’s 4-week total. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat the web series on Prime Video garnered 16 million views in four weeks.

About Kanneda

Rated 8.3 on IMDb, Kanneda has been created by Chandan Arora and Sandeep Jain. The official synopsis of the web series says, “Against the backdrop of 1990s Toronto, a Punjabi singer’s journey from street performer to rising star leads him into dangerous territory.” It stars Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik and Jasmin Bajwa. The series is streaming on JioHotstar.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

