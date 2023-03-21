Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra worked in two Hindi movies namely Anjaana Anjaani and Barfi before the latter crossed borders to become a global sensation. While the two always shared a great rapport on and off screen it seems Priyanka once left Ranbir very pissed during a shoot for one of their movies.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra while not taking names in one of her earlier interviews revealed how the actress apparently hurt the ego of an A-lister during the shoot. The Sky is Pink star reportedly outsmart the actor as the Internet later speculated it was none other than Ranbir Kapoor. And, these reports surfaced amidst their dating rumours. Read on to know the scoop.

According to SpotBoye, Madhu in the interview revealed how Priyanka and her co-star apparently Ranbir were shooting a crucial scene in the middle of an ocean. Recalling the incident, Priyanka’s mother shared how the director Siddharth Anand instructed Priyanka to jump into the ocean and scream for help for the scene. The actor was supposed to jump after her in order to rescue her from the situation but instead of doing so, he decided to play a prank on Priyanka. The actor asked the boat operator to move away from the spot in order to scare the actress and make her panic. Madhu in the interview revealed, “She had not told anybody she could swim. The hero tried to play a prank on her. She jumped and they moved the boat away, thinking she’d believe she was drowning and make a noise.”

Priyanka’s mother further stated, “She did no such thing…she started swimming. She’s a very strong swimmer. She was enjoying herself in the water.” She concluded, “The hero got so pissed.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers’ directed series Citadel. The series will also star Richard Madden in the lead role. The 40-year-old star will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt after wrapping up Hollywood projects, Love Again and Ending Things.

