Salman Khan is known for his action-packed performances in his movies and does have an army of fans around the globe. While his fans are always concerned about his love life, there is no recent update on Bhai’s romantic life. However, the actor once gave a sad reaction when asked about whether he believes in love or not. Read on to find out what netizens have to say as the video of the incident goes viral!

Bollywood is a strange place to find love. While some find their life partners working together in a movie or any other project, others cannot find their perfect partner. The same can be said for Salman, as he has had a list of heartbreaks that his fans can not forget!

During an episode of The Kapil Sharma show, Salman Khan was interacting with an audience member about the film choices that he had been making in recent times. When asked why he is not making romantic movies, unlike those in his early acting career, she asked, “Kya aapka pyaar se vishvas uth gaya hai?”. The actor simply nodded his head in agreement as he faked a smile.

The video from Kapil’s show was posted by a fan account of Salman Khan named, simp.rajjo, and has been getting comments on the sad reaction of the actor when the question was asked.

Watch the video of Salman Khan below!

So far the video has reached around 1.4 Million views and has around 187k Likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALMAN KHAN Is Literally Me (@simp.rajjo)

While reacting to the video, a user said, “Yr bhai ky sath aese nai kiya Karo, feel hota hai 😭”. Another added, “Direct mat poocho bhai ko bura lagta hoga”.

A user commented upon Katrina and Aishwarya by saying, “Bhai ka Aish karne ka Mann tha par Kat gaya”. Another added, “Yaar bhai ky sath aese nai kiya Karo, feel hota hai 😭”. Third added, “Bhaiya 2 kg us pack kr do”

