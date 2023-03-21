Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in the world. Many fans love him for his on-screen persona, as well as his charm and witty persona off-screen. A reporter once asked the superstar about his personal phone number, and his response reinstates that he’s the OG king of wit.

The superstar is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Pathaan, released on January 25th. The film became SRK’s comeback flick after his four years long hiatus. Siddharth Anand’s directorial became a blockbuster, breaking several box office records.

We have unearthed an old video wherein Shah Rukh Khan is seen answering many reporters’ questions. The superstar even urged everyone to vote for him to win an award. A reporter told him, “Hum toh chahte hai aapko award milte rahe,” to which the superstar replied, “Aap jo hai, viewer’s choice hai, telephone number 5959562. Vote kijiye, vote kijiye, vote kijiye”

The reporter then asked him “Shah Rukh aapka cell number mil jaye toh shayad direct voting ho jayegi.” The Pathaan star replied, “Usse darling voting nhi hogi, use dating kehte hai,” leaving everyone in room in splits.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, in the film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a RAW agent who comes out of exile to stop a terrorist group and its leader (played by John Abraham) from launching an attack on India. The film is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, including Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Now the actioner is all set to premiere on a popular OTT platform after a theatrical release. Apart from this, the superstar will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Both films are touted to release this year.

