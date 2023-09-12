‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, which stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Garrick Hagon, has been selected as the opening film at the International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver.

It will also serve as the closing film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023. For actor Arjun Mathur, it’s the fastest feature film that he has ever filmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha.

Talking about Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Arjun Mathur said: “I was immediately drawn to ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ when I read the script, primarily because I could not slot it within any single fixed genre and secondly because inspite of that, my director Anshuman had an extremely clear vision for it. And I’m happy to say that the film has not at all strayed from that vision and what has emerged is an exciting chamber-film which I now like to call a ‘psychological black-comedy thriller’. These are genres that I find to be rarely explored in Indian Cinema. The character I portray in this film — Rohit — is really some of the most fun I’ve ever had with a character.”

“Not only is the fastest feature film that I have ever filmed but it is also a rare film – to have been shot completely on a single 35mm lens. We had our world-premiere at IFFM 2023, to a fantastic audience response that exceeded any of our expectations, and it’s made me doubly excited for the North American premiere as the closing-film at CSAFF ‘23 and the Canadian premiere as the opening-film at ISAFF ‘23 in Vancouver. I can’t wait for audiences all over the world to watch this film. It is truly a unique piece of work,” he added.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Reveals Gangs Of Wasseypur’s First Cut Was 7.5 Hours & Tigmanshu Dhulia Improvised The Iconic ‘Tumse Na No Payega’ Dialogue On Set, “…We Were Like Rolling With Laughter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News