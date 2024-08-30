R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has made it to the big screen after over a period of two decades. Though it wasn’t a commercial success during its original run, the film has created a massive fan base over the years and has become one of the youth favorites. Considering its popularity, the romantic drama is expected to do well in its re-release. Let’s find out what its trend at the box office suggests!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, RHTDM was released on October 19, 2001, which means it is re-releasing in theatres after 23 years. It’s been a long time, but it still holds a special place in viewers’ hearts. Upon its original release, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Even the audience word-of-mouth wasn’t in complete favor back then. As a result, it was a box office dud.

Cut to now, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is a cult classic in the romantic drama genre, especially among the youth. Today, the film has been re-released at selected theatres all across the country, and as expected, the young audience is giving it a dekko. Speaking about the numbers, in the last 24 hours (as of 11:15 am IST), 6,550 tickets were sold through BookMyShow, which is really good for a re-run.

So far, among a bunch of re-releases that have arrived in theatres today, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is topping the charts in ticket sales on BookMyShow. It clearly shows that the film is going to fare well over the weekend, and a surprising total is expected to come at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, in the original run, RHTDM had earned just 5.55 crores net at the Indian box office against a budget of 6 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Exactly 90 Crores Away From Defeating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan To Become The 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News