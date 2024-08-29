The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar starrer horror-comedy Stree 2 is raging a storm at the box office. A sequel to the OG 2018 film, Stree 2, has almost earned 450 crore in its second week and is in no mood to stop. However, do you know that the film might have an interesting connection to the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD? The movie starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan is another blockbuster released in June this year. Mounted on a staggering budget of 600 crore, the film amassed almost a lifetime collection of 1,100 crore.

Talking about the connection between Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, it is none other than wrestler and Jammu And Kashmir constable Sunil Kumar. The 7.7 ft tall professional wrestler, who also goes by his ring name, The Great Angaar, played the main antagonist Sarkata in Stree 2. His body was used to show the terrifying towering physique of the headless ghost, while the demon face was generated through CGI. However, did you know that Sunil Kumar also played Amitabh Bachchan’s body double in Kalki 2898 AD? Yes, you heard that right! Kumar recently revealed that he played the superstar’s body double in some of the high-octane action sequences in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil kumar (@sunil_kumar81_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil kumar (@sunil_kumar81_)

According to a news report in India Today, Sunil Kumar shared the same in a recent interview with a portal. The wrestler said, “Even my family was so excited because we have all been fans of Amitabh Bachchan. And here I was, getting to play his body double. The shoot was also fun, as I got to do a lot of stunts.” For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan played the mighty warrior Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil kumar (@sunil_kumar81_)

Sunil Kumar also shared several delightful pictures from the sets of Stree 2 with cast members like Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Kumar furthermore joked that Amitabh Bachchan hailed him to be even taller than him on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from being a professional wrestler and a constable, Sunil Kumar is also a sports enthusiast and participated in the WWE Tryout, which was held in 2019. He is reportedly said to have been approached for Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Only 74 Crores Away From Beating Premalu To Become The Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News