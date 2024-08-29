Arshad Warsi recently sparked a controversy by saying that Prabhas looked like a ‘joker’ in Kalki 2898 AD. While the remark initiated a Bollywood vs South film industry debate, director Nag Ashwin replied to Warsi in a dignified manner and appealed to the Indian film industry to stay united.

One of the producers of the film, Swapna Dutt, has now also responded to the Jolly LLB actor’s comment. Dutt, who happens to be the sister-in-law of Nag Ashwin, appreciated the filmmaker for handling the situation well and said that the team stayed calm as the film spoke for itself.

Swapna Dutt Responds to Arshad Warsi Calling Prabhas ‘Joker’

Dutt recently sat down for an interview with News18, where she expressed her thoughts on the whole controversy. Praising Nag Ashwin for his composure, the producer said, “I loved the way Nagi reacted to it. We stayed calm because the film speaks for itself.” She also lauded Prabhas for his performance as Bhairava/Karna.

“Prabhas was fantastic in the film, as he always is. We’ve got to appreciate the magnanimity of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas. They’re so easygoing about these things,” Dutt added. Further, talking about how Ashwin had an issue with Arshad Warsi’s choice of words, she said, “Nagi tweeted recently, saying he would send Arshad a toy and work harder on part two. He only wished that Arshad had used better language, and that’s what makes Nagi who he is.”

The fiasco began when Warsi appeared on the podcast Unfiltered by Samdish and criticized Prabhas’ performance in Kalki 2898 AD. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What did you make him? Why do they do such things?” he said at the time.

After Warsi’s comments did not go down well with the fans, Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and asked everyone not to delve into the north-south debate. “Let’s not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it’s ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2💪,” wrote the filmmaker.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD proved to be a box office hit and is currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Thangalaan Actor Daniel Caltagirone Praises Indian Cinema: “… You Are So Close To Superseding Hollywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News