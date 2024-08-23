Everyone’s favorite Circuit from Munna Bhai is teaming up with the director of the film series for a new project! Arshad Warsi is confirmed to be a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming web series, which will mark the filmmaker’s debut on OTT.

The show, titled Pritam Pedro, is described as a cybercrime thriller, which will have elements of Hirani’s signature humor. Also starring Vikrant Massey as the other lead, the series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey to Star in Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT Series Pritam Pedro

The series was confirmed to be in development at the beginning of the year, with Vikrant Massey announced as the lead. Rajkumar Hirani will be the showrunner and the producer of the project. However, the episodes will be helmed by his assistant director Amir Satyaveer Singh.

Pritam Pedro will revolve around two cops with contrasting personalities who come together to solve some serious crimes. Arshad Warsi plays Pedro, the senior officer, who has an old-school approach to investigation. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey stars as Pritam, the younger cop who uses technology and computers to crack cases.

While Hirani has mostly made comedy dramas with a strong social message, he is venturing into the crime drama genre with this project. The filmmaker might direct a couple of episodes of the series, though the duty majorly lies with Amir Satyaveer Singh.

After scouting locations in North India, the production team has chosen Goa as the primary filming site, with some scenes expected to be shot in Mumbai and Pune. The shoot will likely begin in November this year, while its release date on Disney+ Hotstar is yet to be announced.

Warsi currently has a number of other exciting projects in the pipeline, as he will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Massey is riding high on the success of his films 12th Fail and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and will next be seen in Netflix’s crime thriller film Sector 36. At the same time, Hirani’s last work was Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki which proved to be a box office success.

