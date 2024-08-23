Former Ayesha Takia has often made it in the news lately for her altered looks, which netizens feel result from alleged plastic surgery. Ayesha, who had earlier been part of films like Wanted and Dor, was repeatedly brutally trolled because of the same. However, the trolling escalated after she shared a picture of herself on her social media sporting a deep blue traditional saree. Now, amidst the same, the actress has gone on to delete her Instagram account.

Talking about the same, Ayesha Takia was mercilessly trolled after her saree look went viral. One of the netizens said, “Surgery becomes forgery,” referring to her alleged plastic surgery. Another user said, “Epitome of self-destruction.” A netizen further added, “Botox ka kamaal”. Amidst this excessive scrutiny of her physical appearance, the Paathshaala actress has deactivated her Instagram account. You can see her Instagram account as unavailable on the app. Take a look at the screenshot.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Takia bravely confronted her trolls in February this year after she was perturbed by the hoopla surrounding her looks. She asked the trolls to move on from her as she is pleased with her life and the way she looks right now. Apart from that, the former actress, who is married to restauranteur Farhan Azmi, also said that she is not interested in making a comeback in the film industry.

I find it hard to believe that this is Ayesha Takia. 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5pgXc1Pg2T — ANKIT PATEL 🇮🇳 | AI (@Ankit_patel211) August 22, 2024

Ayesha Takia said, “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don’t. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback, like people are saying. I’m living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don’t wanna be in any film…So chill… Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

The Salaam-E-Ishq actress said, “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years…How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl…Lol please find better things to do with your time rather than pick apart good looking women, I’m blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I’m sending back all your sh***y energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she’s not looking like u wanted.” Well, we hope Ayesha Takia bounces back from this negativity and makes a comeback on Instagram.

