Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film Stree 2 has already made history by surpassing its entire reported budget on the opening day. The horror comedy earned 64.80 crore on day 1 against the reported budget of 60 crore. Ever since it has been beasting at the box office.

Stree 2 VS Stree Profit

In fact, the horror-comedy sequel directed by Amar Kaushik has surpassed the humongous profit made by part 1, which was released in 2018. The Rajkummar Rao – Shraddha Kapoor film, with its first part, made a huge profit of 548.35%.

Stree was made on a budget of 20 crore and earned 129.67 crore in its lifetime. Stree 2 surpassed the entire lifetime collection of the first part in 2.5 days. Meanwhile, it has now surpassed the profit made by Stree as well.

Stree 2 Surpasses All Profitable Films Of 2023 Except 1!

Interestingly, as Stree 2 registers ROI of 623.50%, it has surpassed the profit of all the films of 2023 except one. The only film it needs to cross is The Kerala Story, which churned out a profit of 694.23% at the box office. The film was made on a budget of 30 crore and earned 238.27 crore in its lifetime.

Surpasses Gadar 2

The horror-comedy has also surpassed the profit made by the biggest Independence Day release in the last 30 years. Gadar 2, which was made on a budget of 75 crore, earned 525.50 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 600.66%. It was the second most profitable film of 2023 after The Kerala Story.

Currently, Stree 2 needs a total of 476.54 crore collection to beat The Kerala Story’s profit. Just round the corner to break this record!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gangs Of Wasseypur Re-Release Box Office: Anurag Kashyap’s Film To Avenge The Losses Made After Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger Forced It To Vacate Theaters?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News