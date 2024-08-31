Box Office: Deadpool & Wolverine To Despicable Me 4 - Take A Look At The Top 10 Biggest Domestic Opening Weekends Of 2024

After the year’s slow start, the summer of 2024 was filled with incredible blockbuster films that recorded the year’s biggest opening weekends in North America (U.S. and Canada). Disney is having its best summer in the post-COVID era, scoring two of the biggest opening weekends that easily cruised past the $100 million mark. Deadpool and Wolverine and Inside Out 2 sailed past the massive milestone in its opening weekend and topped the charts as two top earners during their debut.

After a few years of post-Marvel void, Deadpool and Wolverine came out swinging at the 2024 summer box office. Right out of the gate, the film smashed numerous records, including recording the biggest opening weekend of 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine also had the biggest R-rated opening ever with its $444 million global debut. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has so far earned $584.3 million domestically and over $1.2 billion worldwide.

In a year filled with R-rated flicks, Disney’s Inside Out 2 was a breath of fresh air, scoring the second-biggest opening of the year. It is also 2024’s biggest earner so far, grossing over $1.6 Billion globally.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros film Dune Part Two failed to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide but recorded the third biggest opening of 2024. The film grossed $282.1 million domestically and $711.8 million worldwide.

Universal’s Twisters may have failed to whip up a storm overseas, but it was a raging hit stateside, scoring the fourth-biggest opening of the year.

Several live-action flicks, including Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, witnessed a solid opening weekend. As Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out in theatres next month and is projected to earn north of $100 million in its debut, let’s take a look at the ten biggest opening weekends of 2024 (via The Numbers).

Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.4 Million

Inside Out 2 – $154.2 Million

Dune – $82.5 million

Twisters – $81.2 million

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire – $80 million

Despicable Me 4 – $75 million

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $58.4 million

Kung Fu Panda 4 – $57.9 million

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die – $56.5 million

A Quiet Place: Day One – 52.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

