M Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family has almost completed four week in theatres. Despite new releases, the Tamil comedy drama continues to hold a steady momentum. Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Retro has almost wrapped up its theatrical run, which means the target has now become much easier. Scroll below as we share a detailed box office analysis.

How much has Tourist Family earned in India?

As per Sacnilk, Tourist Family raked in 42 lakhs on day 28. It maintained a rock-solid hold, staying on similar lines as the last two days. Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is beating mid-week blues even in its fourth week, which is commendable. The overall box office collections in India now surge to 58.8 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 69.38 crores.

Recent releases like Devil’s Double Next Level, Maaman and Ace are also giving strong competition and taking a chunk of the audience. But that isn’t stopping M Sasikumar and his team from adding footfalls. There’s still one day more to go but Tourist Family would conclude its fourth week garnering around 5 crores, almost 50% drop from last week.

Tourist Family vs Retro Box Office

The moment is much-awaited when the Tamil comedy drama will finally surpass Retro at the Indian box office. Suriya and Pooja Hedge starrer has almost wrapped up its theatrical run, minting around 60.50 crore net. This means, it will now be much easier for Tourist Family to chase the target. It needs less than 3% growth to become the #4 Tamil grosser of 2025.

Check out the box office summary of Tourist Family below:

Budget: 16 crores

Indian Collection: 58.80 crores

ROI: 267.5%

Worldwide Collection: 84.88 crores

