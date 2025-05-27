Devil’s Double Next Level, starring Santhanam, has performed reasonably well. After a good start at the Indian box office, the film faced much bigger drops than expected. Initially, it looked like the film would comfortably enter the safe zone by recovering its budget, but in reality, it still needs to cover some distance and put itself in a risk-free situation. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

Reception of the film

The Tamil action horror comedy film is the fourth instalment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu film series. It released theatrically on May 16, 2025. It opened to mixed to poor reviews from critics. While the film was praised for some genuinely funny moments, it received criticism for its weak script, inconsistent screenplay, and other aspects.

How much did Devil’s Double Next Level earn at the Indian box office?

Devil’s Double Next Level started its journey on a good note by earning 9.30 crores during the opening weekend, but it failed to maintain the required momentum afterward. As a result, it has yet to achieve a good score. On the second Monday, day 11, it fell below the 25 lakh mark and earned 21 lakh.

Overall, Devil’s Double Next Level has earned 16.46 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 19.42 crores.

Needs less than 4 crores to be in a safe position

The Santhanam starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this, it has earned 16.46 crores. So, it needs 3.54 more to recover the entire budget and enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. However, the film might struggle to reach the target at the current pace. Still, the film has an outside chance if it displays a good jump during the upcoming weekend.

More about the film

Devil’s Double Next Level is directed by S. Prem Anand. It also stars Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Geethika Tiwary in key roles. It is produced by The Show People and Niharika Entertainment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: 2nd Biggest Opener Loading For Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi’s 25 Crore+ In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News