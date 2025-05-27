Out of all film industries in India, the Malayalam film industry is sitting right at the top in 2025, as there have been some good success stories at regular intervals. After the rampage of Thudarum, another winner has been witnessed in the form of Prince And Family. Yes, Dileep’s film has turned out to be another success for Mollywood this year. In fact, it will be a clean hit at the Indian box office very soon. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18!

Reception of the film

Directed by Binto Stephen, the Malayalam comedy-drama was theatrically released on May 9, 2025. It opened to decent to mixed reviews from critics. While Dileep’s comedy was praised by many, the film received criticism for weak writing and an inconsistent screenplay. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring well with decent word-of-mouth.

How much did Prince And Family earn at the Indian box office?

After registering a start of 90 lakh, Prince And Family maintained a good hold at ticket windows and attained success. As per the latest collection update, it earned 42 lakh on the third Monday. Overall, the film has earned 14.18 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days, according to Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 16.73 crores.

Prince And Family to secure a hit at the Indian box office soon!

Reportedly, Prince And Family is made on a controlled budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 14.18 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 6.18 crores. Calculated further, it equals 77.25% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

To be a clean hit at the Indian box office, the Dileep starrer will need to earn a total of 16 crore net. So, it needs just 1.82 crores more to secure a hit verdict. The film is expected to achieve the feat in 4-5 days. It will be interesting to see how far it goes after becoming a hit.

