Recently, Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! However, it turns out that it might not be the real thing. After attending the Met Gala 2022 in the fashion icon’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, the SKIMS founder received backlash for accepting the memorabilia.

After flaunting the new gift, fans took to social media to criticise that she was gifted a lock of the icon’s hair. Several found it disrespectful, while Kim K joked about doing “some crazy voodoo sh*t [to] channel” Monroe after she was given the hair.

However, now it seems like it was not actually Marilyn’s hair, and Kim Kardashian was gifted some fake strands. Scott Fortner, who is known to be an expert on the actress debunked this on Instagram. “News Alert: Marilyn Monroe Hair Gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is Fake,” the caption of a post along with the video of Kim being presented the gift read.

Ripley had previously claimed that hair was cut from Marilyn Monroe’s head by hairstylist Robert Champion ahead of her iconic Madison Square Garden performance for President John F. Kennedy’s birthday on May 19, 1962, three months before her death. Fortner went on to say in the post that never happened and said someone else was responsible for styling her hair that night/

Check out the complete post here:

Besides being criticised for this, Kim Kardashian also faced backlash over her wearing Monroe’s dress. The criticism pointed in many directions but the biggest of them all was Kim’s strict diet plans to fit into the dress.

Even though she actually didn’t completely fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, Kim Kardashian revealed she lost 16 pounds in a month for it. Several people saw this not as dedication towards fans but as promoting unhealthy tactics. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

