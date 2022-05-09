Ariana Grande is one of the most-followed and liked personalities of the music industry and most of it has to do with her hot music. She has an adorable yet boss-lady personality which is one of the many qualities that her fans adore. A few years back, Ariana was dating comedian Pete Davidson when rumours about her alleged hook up with host Jimmy Fallon started doing the rounds on social media.

For the unversed, Pete has lately been in the news for his relationship with Kim Kardashian and of course, the infamous beef he has with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Ariana, on the other hand, got married to Dalton Gomez in May last year in an intimate ceremony right after the pandemic. Ariana and Pete were a power couple back in 2018 and were even rumoured to be engaged before calling it off abruptly.

In the same year, according to a report by Pedestrian, a TikTok handle by the name Jane reportedly put up a video about two Hollywood celebrities who were in a physical relationship. They mentioned that an A-lister singer, who was often invited to a popular talk show, was spotted making out with the host of that show several times. The account mentioned that they were not sure about the singer’s relationship status and assumed it was open or it looked like she was cheating on her then boyfriend. They also mentioned that the same host and singer hooked up several times, implying that it was not a one-time occurrence.

The blind item by Jane, who claimed to be a PR official at the unnamed talk show, made several people on the internet believe that it was about Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon and Pete Davidson was the one she was dating back then.

So ariana and Jimmy fallon hooked up when she was dating Pete… pic.twitter.com/5BMHKWt73a — 🌩 (@treacherousrun) December 28, 2021

i need to talk about the tiktok conspiracy theory about ariana and jimmy fallon hooking up while she was with pete bc why does it make sense…… pic.twitter.com/SM8DnqgIfw — BRINLIES (@brinl1es) December 28, 2021

What do you think about this Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon theory? Let us know in the comments

