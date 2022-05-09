Yet another Hollywood biggie, yet another record breaking outing. That has now become a trend for event films in India and that too across languages, be it English, Tamil, Telugu or their respective dubbed versions. This is what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa last year, and this year it’s RRR, KGF Chapter 2 and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film has now entered the Top-5 biggest openers of all time when it comes to Hollywood releases in India. In fact it managed to surpass its nearest competitor The Lion King [54.75 crores] by a very big margin and all that it was actually fighting against was Spider-Man: No Way Home [79.14 crores], which was the last big Hollywood release in India. Interestingly, not just are both Marvel releases and part of the same world, they are also post-pandemic releases, which is amazing since one would have expected such records to come in after a while.

Coming to the Top-5 biggies, the ones from No..1 to 4 are dominated by Marvel releases, which is amazing. In fact the studio occupies 5 slots in the Top-10 and it won’t be surprising if the count only ends up increasing in months to come. Yes, there is Avatar : The Way of Water coming later this year which will most definitely end up occupying the top spot. However, it would be what comes between now and then from Hollywood that would be of keen interest for the record keepers.

First 3 day collections of Hollywood releases in India

Avengers: Endgame – 157.20 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 94.30 crores

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 79.50 crores*

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 79.14 crores

The Lion King – 54.75 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 50.11 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 42.90 crores

Captain America – 40.71 crores

The Jungle Book – 40.47 crores

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 37 crores

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

