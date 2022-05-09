Hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton has spoken out about the unrealistic beauty standards seen on social media and said using filters on pictures can be harmful for youngsters.

Hilton gave her thoughts on platforms like Instagram which have picture editing tools and said she is worried about the impact they have on the youth of today, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on US TV show ‘The Sunday Project, Paris Hilton told host Lisa Wilkinson: “I can’t imagine being 12, 13-years-old and seeing these beauty standards that are not real, and using the filters all the time. I think in some ways it can be very toxic. It’s just … I don’t know. I think it’s not really good for someone’s mind at that age.”

Paris Hilton, who has 18 million followers on Instagram, also spoke about her ditzy blonde persona which she has insisted is just a character she has been putting on since starring in reality TV show ‘The Simple Life’ back in 2003.

When asked if people “underestimate” her, Paris Hilton replied: “If they don’t know me, definitely. I played that character from ‘The Simple Life’ for so long in the public eye … I always love being underestimated. I love proving people wrong.

“I’m not a dumb blonde, I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”

