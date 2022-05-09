Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen isn’t here for the criticism Marvel receives and has a word or two for those who belittle the artistic quality of the franchise. Though the MCU receives much love and appreciation from fans across the globe, who flood the theatres whenever a new movie is out.

However, it is not uncommon for the franchise to receive criticism. Other than the audiences and the general moviegoers, many Hollywood biggies like Martin Scorsese to Francis Ford Coppola have said that the studio follows the same prototype for each of the flicks and has questioned its creative compass.

But, Elizabeth Olsen is not here for more of it. The actress just appeared as Wanda aka Scarlet Witch, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though the movie is doing well at the box office, many viewers have given it mixed reviews. Now, while speaking with The Independent about the movie, Olsen has expressed her frustration when people “make them seem like a lesser type of art”.

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Elizabeth Olsen said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star continued.

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that,” she added.

Elizabeth Olsen is right about the fact that even though Marvel makes a certain kind of film meant for a broad audience, that doesn’t mean effort, especially from the crew, is not put into it. The same can be argued about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

