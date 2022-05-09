Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has set a tight grip at the box office after its three-day opening weekend. However, when it comes to ratings, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has taken a hit. It was released on the 6th of May, just in time for Mother’s Day, which seems to be the plot of the film.

It is the first movie released by the MCU in 2022, continuing their Phase 4. A lot of expectations were handed to the studios, especially after the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While, till now, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is enjoying the same level of fame, a few people think otherwise.

After a new batch of reviews, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75 percent. Though it is ‘Fresh’ it’s much lower than MCU’s 84 percent average. The movie is also the only Marvel movie, besides The Incredible Hulk or Thor: The Dark World to get a Fresh score but not get the bonus Certified Fresh seal.

Not just that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has found itself at the bottom of the rankings amongst the audience on CinemaScore. The MCU flick has garnered a B+ rating with moviegoers, making it the second-lowest rating in the entire franchise. However, when it comes to the box office, the film has done well so far and is predicted to do much better.

It has earned a whopping $450 million on the opening weekend, which means that it is the second-best one in the pandemic era, the first being No Way Home. It is also the 4th highest ever in the MCU. That could mean something, as the rest of the MCU films released last year didn’t do that well.

This obviously doesn’t include Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in the theatres near you. Share your thoughts on it with us!

