The 7th edition of ‘Vh1 Summer League’ is set to unfold from May 20 where it will pit eight chartbuster tracks against each other in a knockout showdown to win the title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’.

Advertisement

Vh1 will kick off the clash of the eight hit singles in pairs through a three-stage face-off. The four winning tracks from the first knockout round will go ahead in the competition to participate in the second stage, spanning two days each.

Advertisement

Out of these four, only two will make it to the finale and will progress as per fan votes across Vh1 India’s social media platforms. This year’s competitors feature the likes of Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Adele, and Justin Bieber.

However, the artist to look forward to this edition will be playback singer Armaan Malik as his track ‘YOU’ will battle it out against the international artistes at Vh1.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘YOU’ being amongst the competing tracks at the Vh1 contest, Armaan said, “‘YOU’ is a song that will make you want to treasure your deepest connections. When I was building the track virtually, alongside the phenomenal team of Natania Lalwani and Jack Edwards, I knew that we were creating music that every listener would relate to. The song is about love and one can never go wrong when it comes to creating art out of love.”

The singer considers it an honour to be a part of the musical league, “Having this single be a part of ‘Vh1 Summer League’ is special to me. This is my second outing at the competition and It’s an honour to have ‘YOU’ compete alongside tracks by internationally acclaimed artists. I’m grateful for the consistent love and support from my fans and am certain that they will help me win this prestigious tournament.”

Must Read: The Archies Should Be Renamed As ‘The Richies’, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Team Trolled As Teaser Sparks Off Nepotism Debate Yet Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube